The recent viral video of garlic being peeled has Twitter impressed.
Surely, many people have used garlic while cooking at some point in their life. The task of peeling often proves to be tedious, boring and long. A Twitter user revealed a hack that involves using a knife to gently stab and pull each piece of garlic out of its skin. Watch the video below:
This method has caused speculation and praise from users on Internet platforms. Celebrity Chrissie Teigen expressed her amazement.
With 21 million views and counting, the question is: Can garlic actually be peeled this quickly? Be sure to put this hack to the test.
