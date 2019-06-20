LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Thursday ordering Michigan agencies to step up efforts to reduce phosphorus pollution and otherwise improve water quality in Lake Erie.
The executive order includes the departments of of Agriculture and Rural Development; Environment, Great Lakes and Energy; and Natural Resources.
Whitmer’s directive puts a focus on lessening nutrient inflows from the Detroit River, the River Raisin and the Maumee River.
Last year the state adopted guidelines for making Lake Erie healthier, including cutting phosphorus loading into its western basin 40 percent by 2025.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.