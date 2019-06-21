



Conferences are a great way to invest in your personal and professional development. Read along to discover the many conferences being held here in Detroit:

1. Digital Summit Detroit 2019

When: Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM – Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 6:00 PM

Where: Cobo Center, 1 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226

The world is truly digital. Come to the Cobo Center to learn from top digital marketing industry professionals. There will be hundreds of people there who have marketing, tech, and digital content careers that will be excited to absorb new information. Click here to get tickets and register.

2. 2019 SVG Venue Summit

When: Wednesday, Jun 26, 2019 at 3:00 PM –Thursday, Jun 27, 2019 at 3:00 PM

Where: Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201

Have you ever visited the Little Caesars Arena? Attending the SVG Venue Summit will give you a chance to experience the Little Caesars Arena. Come out to the two-day venue summit and get a tour as well as some information about production, technology, and integration trends. Click here to get tickets and register.

3. Detroit Natural Hair Expo

When: Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 11:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Where: Cobo Center, 1 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226

The Detroit Natural Hair Expo is a highly anticipated convention that provides resources to those with natural hair. There are also networking opportunities and business development workshops. This year, there will be a DJ, a celebrity panel, and of course, fun. Click here to get tickets and register.

4. Women Leadership Conference

When: Wednesday, August 7, 2019 – Thursday, August 8, 2019

Where: GM Renaissance Center, Detroit, MI 48243

Women are leading in new capacities now more than ever. The Women Leadership Conference brings together women who are achieving in the auto care industry. This conference will expand networks and minds. Click here to get tickets and register.

