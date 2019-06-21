DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A grand opening for a new skatepark in southwest Detroit will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Riverside Park.
During the event professional skateboarders will give clinics and demonstrations at the 15,000-square-foot skatepark.
It’s part of Riverside’s multiyear revitalization including basketball courts soccer fields and a dog park.
Many of the current improvements were paid by revenues from the Detroit International Bridge Co. which provided the city with $3 million in a land exchange agreement. Most of the skatepark’s $800,000 cost was covered by the city and a grant through the Ralph C. Wilson and Tony Hawk foundations.
Future park additions are said to include a sledding hill, amphitheater, walking track, boat launch and splash pad with the totaling at $13.2 million.
