DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A father fatally shot a young man who allegedly shot his 15-year-old son in the face while trying to rob him during the sale of a video game, Detroit police say.
It’s reported Friday morning that the 15-year-old was hospitalized and listed in critical condition.
A preliminary investigation found on Thursday evening the boy arranged to meet with the young man at the boy’s home on Detroit’s southwest side, Capt. Russell Solano says.
The boys father saw what happened from a window rushed outside and reportedly shot the young man.
Detroit police spokeswoman Officer Holly Lance says the 36-year-old father was taken into custody and the case is expected to be reviewed by prosecutors.
