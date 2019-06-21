DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A former Detroit school official is seeking $41,000 for unused vacation days since his contract wasn’t renewed.
Steve Wasko, who was the director of enrollment and earlier served as the district’s spokesman, says he had 100 vacation days, but the district says it’s customary for administrators to be paid only for 25 unused vacation days. His contract wasn’t renewed in 2017. P
The state Labor Department agreed he should be paid, and an administrative law judge affirmed the decision. It is reported that the school district is now appealing in Wayne County court.
Wasko says he “simply worked hard” and rarely took a day off.
