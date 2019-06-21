LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation declaring June 19th as Juneteenth Celebration Day in Michigan. Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when slavery was abolished in the United States.
“Juneteenth is an important day throughout our nation and Michigan is proud to take part in recognizing the bravery of those who fought for their freedom,” said Whitmer. “Michigan’s strength comes from our great diversity, and we must continue to work together to make sure everyone can get ahead here. I’m proud to declare June 19, 2019, as Juneteenth Celebration Day, and I’m ready to work with everyone to make sure all Michiganders can thrive.”
Juneteenth originated on June 19, 1865, when Union Army General Gordon Granger landed in Galveston, where he read General Order #3, stating that all slaves were free, and that former masters and slaves were absolutely equal in personal and property rights. Acting as the date of emancipation, June 19th also became a long-standing day of celebration, meant to honor African-American resilience and the end of slavery.
