EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — An independent investigation into the handling of sexual assault complaints against now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar was authorized by Michigan State University on Friday.
Chicago-based law firm McDermott & Emery will investigate and release a public report after the board of trustees voted unanimously.
State Attorney General Dana Nessel, who is investigating the university’s handling of Nassar, questioned the new probe and again called for the school to waive its attorney-client privilege and release documents.
“Michigan State University lacks the credibility necessary to conduct a legitimate investigation,” she said in a written statement. “Over the past few years, it has launched several investigations including an ‘independent investigation’ conducted by Patrick Fitzgerald in 2016. Unsurprisingly, it has cleared its employees of culpability each time.”
Michigan State has reached financial settlements with 391 girls or women who say Nassar abused them. That includes 332 in an initial wave for whom $425 million was allocated and 59 in a second wave who will receive nearly $28 million of $75 million that was set aside for future claims.
The lawsuits of an additional 116 plaintiffs are pending.
