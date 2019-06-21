ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A man got completely naked before trying to pass through a metal detector Friday at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport security checkpoint, authorities say.
The man reportedly walked up to a checkpoint, disrobed, and then disconnected a stanchion, or barrier, and approached a metal detector, but security didn’t let him through according to the Wayne County Airport Authority.
While airport police and fire crews responded, they determined the man didn’t pose a threat. He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and word of his naked appearance has spread on social media.
