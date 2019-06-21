Smokey Robinson is the man behind some of Motown’s greatest hits. Think “My Girl” from the Temptations.

This year, he is headlining the Detroit River Days Festival. Smokey’s performance starts at 8:30 p.m. on the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort National Stage. The opening acts will be the Mary Jane Girls and a Luther Vandross tribute.

INDIO, CA – APRIL 19: Brandy performs with Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals at Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 19, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

On Saturday, look for captivating performances from R&B songstress Brandy, Brian McKnight, Faith Evans, and talented newcomer Brielle Lesley. Other Detroit local performers will hit the stage to commemorate Motown’s 60th anniversary.

Click here for the full entertainment schedule. 

 

