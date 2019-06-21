Comments
Smokey Robinson is the man behind some of Motown’s greatest hits. Think “My Girl” from the Temptations.
This year, he is headlining the Detroit River Days Festival. Smokey’s performance starts at 8:30 p.m. on the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort National Stage. The opening acts will be the Mary Jane Girls and a Luther Vandross tribute.
On Saturday, look for captivating performances from R&B songstress Brandy, Brian McKnight, Faith Evans, and talented newcomer Brielle Lesley. Other Detroit local performers will hit the stage to commemorate Motown’s 60th anniversary.
