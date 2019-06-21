Menu
First Forecast Weather June 21, 2019 (This Evening)
A Beautiful Summer Evening
Travel
Only CBS
News
Latest Headlines
Strike Ends At Michigan Auto Parts Factory After UAW Reaches Deal
A nine-hour strike ended at a key auto parts plant near Detroit Friday morning.
Smokey Robinson Headlines 2019 River Days Festival
Smokey Robinson is the man behind some of Motown's greatest hits. Think "My Girl" from the Temptations.
Detroit Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Skatepark At Riverside Park Saturday
A grand opening for a new skatepark in southwest Detroit will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Riverside Park.
Independent Probe Of Handling Of Nassar OKed By MSU
An independent investigation into the handling of sexual assault complaints against now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar was authorized by Michigan State University on Friday.
Former Detroit School Official Wants $41,000 For Unused Vacation
A former Detroit school official is seeking $41,000 for unused vacation days since his contract wasn't renewed.
First Forecaster Karen Carter Climbs The TV Tower
First Forecast Weather June 21, 2019 (This Evening)
A Beautiful Summer Evening
First Forecast Weather June 21, 2019 (Today)
Summertime Sunshine Continues Today
9 hours ago
Weather Stories
Get Ready For Rain, Detroit
Detroit is due to experience light rainfall this coming week, according to drone-powered weather forecasting service Saildrone.
Expect warm temperatures, then light rainfall ahead in Detroit
Detroit will see a return of last week's light rainfall this coming week, according to drone-powered weather forecasting service Saildrone.
Latest Sports
Stream The Travelers Championship
The Travelers Championship comes to you live from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
Wolverines Win, They Are In The College World Series
If Michigan beats Texas Tech today, they advance to the College World Series. If they lose, they will face Texas Tech again on Saturday, winner moves on.
WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 Picks: Who Is The Special Guest Referee?
Seven titles are on the line at WWE Stomping Grounds, with Seth Rollins (and a guest referee), Kofi Kingston and Becky Lynch in action.
Roger Penske To Get Presidential Medal Of Freedom
President Donald Trump says he's awarding a Presidential Medal of Freedom to Roger Penske, one of the most powerful men in American motorsports.
Top Michigan Animal Organizations
Pets are near and dear to the hearts of their owners. Here are the top Michigan organizations geared towards helping our furry friends:
4 Upcoming Detroit Conferences
Conferences are a great way to invest in your personal and professional development. Read along to discover the many conferences being held here in Detroit:
Best Local Detroit Photographers
A picture is worth a thousand words. That's why so many people want to find the best photographers for their special events. Here's a list of some of the top photographers in Metro Detroit:
5 Events Worth Checking Out In Detroit This Week
There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a clinic to a balloon release, here's a rundown of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.
Guide to The 2019 Fireworks Across Metro Detroit
Have you been looking forward to the fireworks all year? Here's the 2019 guide to fireworks in Metro Detroit:
Best Event Planning Businesses in Detroit
Putting on special events like weddings and baby showers is not easy. So, here are the best event planning businesses in Detroit:
Travel
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Travel From Detroit To New York City For The Governor's Ball
Looking for the right time to visit New York City, but hoping to skip the typical Big Apple tourist scene in favor of a more local experience?
Strike Ends At Michigan Auto Parts Factory After UAW Reaches Deal
A nine-hour strike ended at a key auto parts plant near Detroit Friday morning.
Michigan Matters: Mackinac Focus and the State of Education
On this week’s Michigan Matters…From fixing our roads, to education, to looking ahead to Election 2020, what issues resonated with leaders at the Mackinac Policy conference?
Stream The Travelers Championship
June 21, 2019 at 5:10 pm
Filed Under:
CBSSports.com
,
TPC River Highlands
,
Travelers Championship