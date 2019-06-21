Pets are near and dear to the hearts of their owners. Here are the top Michigan organizations geared towards helping our furry friends:
1. Almost Home
25503 Clara Ln, Southfield, MI 48034
After volunteering at many animal shelters, Gail Montgomery wanted to create a space where animals would not be euthanized before getting a home. Her daughter Lauren joined her cause and together they founded Almost Home Animal Rescue League. Now, they are committed to improving the quality of life of animals all over. Click here for more information.
2. Michigan Humane Society
6175 Trumbull Ave, Detroit, MI 48208
Michigan Humane Society has been helping hundreds of animals for years. They provide animals with veterinary care, support services, and adoption options. Their administrative office is located in Bingham Farms, MI. This is a great way to get involved with animal protection. Click here for more information.
3. Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit
16121 Reckinger Rd, Dearborn, MI 48120
Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit (FAMD) is a non-profit organization that aims to save adoptable animals, promote animal welfare legislation, and provide great animal services. They just opened a newly-renovated center dedicated to outreach and medical support. Click here for more information.
4. Tail Waggers 1990
28418 Five Mile Road, Livonia, MI 48154
Laura Zain has always loved animals. That’s why she established her non-profit organization, Tail Waggers, in 1990. Tail Waggers operates out of a Livonia storefront; providing preventative pet care, a pantry, and a stellar veterinary referral program. Be sure to support their mission. Click here for more information.
