LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — State party officials discovered anti-government graffiti painted on the Michigan Republican Party headquarters Saturday evening.
This comes during a debate over a possible nationwide immigration sweep to deport people living the country illegally.
The graffiti included an expletive and the acronym “ICE” for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It was reported to Lansing police who believe it was painted early Saturday.
The Michigan Republican Party says the vandalism may have been a personal attack on Chairwoman Laura Cox, who served a portion of her career as an ICE agent. She posted Sunday on Twitter about the vandalism, saying she and her staff won’t be intimidated by the “criminal act.”
This is an ongoing investigation and police are soliciting tips from the public.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.