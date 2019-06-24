Comments
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — To curb pharmacy robberies and help keep narcotic medications including opioids more secure, CVS Pharmacy is stepping up its efforts in Michigan.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says in a statement she anticipates the effort will help control access to opioids.
On Monday, the retail division of CVS Health Corp. said that it’s completed the rollout of time delay safes in its 318 CVS Pharmacy locations in the state, including those Target stores.
Signs will warn that the safes are in use.
