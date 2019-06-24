Family Of Missing Farmington Hills Dog Offers $1K Reward

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A Farmington Hills family is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to recovering their dog Hennessy.
Hennessy is a one-year-old, five pound brown male Maltese/Yorkie.
Farmington Hills police say the incident happened May 29 at 6:45 p.m. in the area of Lochmoor and Queensboro Streets.
The victim told police he was walking his two dogs when they were taken by two to three suspects who exited a passing vehicle and drove away with the dogs. He was able to retrieve one dog and held onto the fleeing vehicle in an attempt to retrieve the other dog and was dragged for a short distance.
The suspects are described as black males in their teens or early twenties. The driver of the vehicle is described as a black female in her teens or early twenties.
The vehicle is described as a silver subcompact, possibly a Chevy, Aveo or Spark.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.
