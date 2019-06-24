Comments
(CBS DETROIT)– Michigan basketball legend Magic Johnson will be honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2019 NBA Award Show.
Johnson is known for his remarkable athletic ability as well as his philanthropic efforts. He has contributed funds to Michigan State University and inspired millions of aspiring basketball players.
A successful businessman, he has amassed massive global wealth as the CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises.
He and Larry Bird will be respectfully honored together as their basketball careers are commonly associated. Be sure to tune in to the awards show to celebrate Magic Johnson’s legacy.
