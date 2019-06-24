Detroit (CBS Detroit) – Detroit Golf Club gears up for what is sure to be an exciting week of PGA golf.
That’s right, this is the first ever PGA Tour stop in Detroit. The tour has made stops in Grand Blanc and at iconic Oakland Hills, but never in the Detroit.
Tour players get their first looks at Detroit Golf Club.
It took a few dozen balls to put together this Red Carpet Rocket Mortgage Classic wall.
A replica of the Spirit of Detroit looks over final preparations.
Clear signage will point you to where you want to go at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Sundays Champion will hoist this beautiful Rocket Mortgage Classic Champions trophy and will forever be known as the first winner of the event.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.