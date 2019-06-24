(CBS DETROIT)– Norah O’Donnell has been a mainstay in journalism for years. Now, she will take on “CBS Evening News” as an anchor.
O’Donnell brings great experience to this new role. Her resume: a chief White House correspondent and a contributing correspondent on “60 Minutes”.
Viewers will get to see great investigative reporting as well as stories treated with dignity and clarity. The show will eventually move to Washington, D.C. in the fall.
Making history, O’Donnell will be the second solo female anchor to host the CBS Evening News since Katie Couric in 2011. She is also the third solo female anchor to lead the nightly news on a major network. Her predecessor Jeff Glor will go on to an amazing gig at “CBS This Morning”.
The show debuts on July 15, 2019. Be sure to tune in.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.