Filed Under:Nascar, NASCAR Truck Series, Ross Chastain

Ross Chastain won the NASCAR Truck Series race Saturday night at The Raceway at Gateway, a week after losing a victory at Iowa when he was disqualified for failing a postrace inspection.

MADISON, IL – JUNE 22: Ross Chastain, driver of the CarSheild.com Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series CarShield 200 presented by CK at Gateway Motorsports Park on June 22, 2019 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

Chastain grabbed track position with a gas-only last pit stop in Niece Motorsports’ No. 45 Chevrolet. He finished 0.740 seconds ahead of Todd Gilliland in the 160-lap race on the 1.25-mile oval.

“Phil Gould, Lonnie Rush they believed in me,” Chastain said. “I didn’t want to take tires, and then it was up to me to freakin hold them off, I don’t know how.”

MADISON, IL – JUNE 22: Ross Chastain, driver of the CarSheild.com Chevrolet, leads a pack of trucks during the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series CarShield 200 presented by CK at Gateway Motorsports Park on June 22, 2019 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

At Iowa, Chastain was disqualified after his truck was found to be too low. NASCAR upheld the race-day decision after an appeal.

“These Niece guys went home, and we were mad, felt like we had one taken from us,” Chastain said. “I’m going to take that money home, and they’re not taking it from us this time.”

MADISON, IL – JUNE 22: Ross Chastain, driver of the CarSheild.com Chevrolet, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series CarShield 200 presented by CK at Gateway Motorsports Park on June 22, 2019 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

Chastain also won in May at Kansas Speedway.

Stewart Friesen was third, followed by Chandler Smith, Iowa winner Brett Moffitt, Grant Enfinger, Sheldon Creed, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton, and Myatt Snider. Johnny Sauter sat out after being suspended for one race for intentionally ramming into Austin Hill at Iowa.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s