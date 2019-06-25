



If you or anyone you know are ever in need of food, these are some food pantries in the existing Metro Detroit areas:

1. Open Hands Food Pantry

26998 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Open Hands Food Pantry provides food and toiletries to Oakland County residents. They distribute food on Mondays from 10:30 am-1 pm or Saturdays from 9:30 am-12 pm. Be sure to bring a photo ID. Also, Open Hands is always looking for volunteers to help them serve the community. Click here for more information.

2. Hospitality House

2075 E West Maple Rd B-204, Commerce Charter Twp, MI 48390

Hospitality House provides food and housing assistance to those in need. To qualify for use of pantry, proof of income, proof of identity, and proof of expenses is required. Participants do not have to make an appointment. Click here for more information.

3. The Neighborhood House

Neighborhood House, 31455 W. 11 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48336

The Neighborhood House is an organization affiliated with Goodfellows. They have been serving the community since 1989. They also accept donations from the community through dropbox. There are various Neighborhood House locations as well, so be sure to stop by in your area. Click here for more information.

4. Forgotten Harvest

21800 Greenfield Rd, Oak Park, MI 48237

Forgotten Harvest’s mission is to end food insecurity. They provide food items to nearby charities without charging a fee. Due to their efforts, families in Michigan have been able to have nutritious meals to eat. Click here for more information.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.