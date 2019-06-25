



WeRun313

– There are multiple ways to stay fit without going to the gym and while everyone is in their own fitness journey, these four workouts are worth a try.

Lance Woods and Joe Robinson, co-founders of WeRun313, aim to dismantle the narrative that African-Americans don’t run and move the culture forward in a way that has never been done, specifically in Detroit.

Beautiful run today with the club! #TwoMileTuesdays complete ✅‼️🏁🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/bx69EWmdfJ — We Run 313 (@WeRun313) June 12, 2019

The club was established to create social experiences powered by running and bring awareness to the mental and physical health benefits of running, while connecting and building with like-minded individuals in the city. Don’t worry, it’s for runners of all levels every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday in midtown and downtown Detroit.

Here’s where they meet: 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at 66 E. Forest, 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at 1801 Atwater Street and 9 a.m. on Sunday at the Belle Isle Fountain.

“Tuesdays are where you can get your feet wet. It’s lots of fun, short distance and anybody can come out and accomplish this goal. Thursdays are our 5K and 10K runs. You can run the Dequindre Cut back and forth for 3.1 miles or dig deeper for the 6.2-miler. The great thing about Thursdays is that we train in packs, working on pace. Sundays are long runs. The distance can be anywhere from 8-15 miles,” said Woods.

Since their launch date run, the club averages about 40-70 runners every meetup.

For more information visit here.

Bikram Yoga Ferndale

Bikram yoga is a series of 26 postures and two breathing exercises, done in a heated room at 105 degrees with 40 percent humidity. The heat warms the muscles and ligaments, which allows deep stretching while preventing injury. The classes are 90 minutes long and are taught by certified Bikram Yoga teachers. It is designed to provide an effective yoga experience that will work every muscle, ligament, joint and internal organ in your entire body leaving you with an incredible sense of well being.

Bikram Yoga Ferndale is a nurturing place to improve your health and change your life from the inside out. Their experienced, compassionate and supportive teachers and staff will encourage you every step of the way.

For more information and to see a full schedule visit here.

CycleBar

It’s a ride that makes you feel alive and in the moment and located in Royal Oak. The CycleBar is driven by music allowing you to have a classic experience with a mix of strength and endurance. It’s an inclusive and inspiring low-impact/high-intensity indoor cycling experience for all ages and body types. No matter where you are in your fitness journey, CycleBar has a ride for you.

They’re open Monday-Friday 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information visit here.

Krazy Fit Detroit

People are getting Krazy Fit! It’s a fitness studio in Allen Park specializing in Bungee Fit and Jump Fit which maximizes workouts without strain and injury to the joints.

Co-Founder Dione Johnson says it’s a fun way to exercise and is a complete body workout using bungee cords and kangoo boots designed by an orthopedic surgeon. She also said all fitness levels are welcome to workout and that everybody can do it.

“My husband and I both have been in the nursing field for 24 years and we’ve seen all types of injuries. These workouts are great for cardio, core, flexibility and balance,” said Johnson.

Bungee Fit is a 20-minute workout consisting of several traditional moves including Squats, Jumping Jacks, Push ups, and Burpees while being connected to the bungee rope. Jump Fit is a 45-minute workout in kangoo boots. Classes are available in the morning and evening Monday-Saturday. Drop in classes start at $15.

For more information visit here.

