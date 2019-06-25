



– Podcast host and mentor Cameo King is on a mission to change the lives of girls within her state-and eventually, the world. And to think, the Grit, Glam, & Guts movement started 8 years ago as a job assignment.

“In 2011, I was working for a non-profit and my boss [asked me to plan] a teen conference for girls,” she said.

Her boss later shared that she felt the conferences were apart of Cameo’s life purpose.

“I didn’t believe her. But, at the inaugural event, so many aspects came full circle,” she said. “[There is a] genuine need for programs that focus on character, compassion and identity of teen girls, the importance of a genuine sisterhood, and the need for girls to have a safe place to process emotions.”

In the age of social media comparison, girl empowerment is even more urgent and relevant. Cameo states that it’s important for girls to know they have a real “community of women rooting for them”.

“[It’s] about creating a community and a sisterhood that strengthens who you are and who you are called to be. When so much of society tells girls and women explicitly and implicitly that if [they] don’t look, sound, or have certain accomplishments that [they] will not make it or aren’t enough, empowerment is needed”, she added.

On Saturday, June 29, 2019, the one-day Grit, Glam, & Guts 2019 Conference will be occurring from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm at the Michigan State College of Education. Teen girls from ages 12 to 17 will be able to learn from amazing speakers who are knowledgeable about subjects ranging from mental health all the way to fashion.

Grit, Glam, & Guts also offers academic programming, summer camps, and interactive workshops for young girls hailing all over Michigan. It’s safe to say that Grit, Glam, & Guts is just getting started. Click here for more information.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.