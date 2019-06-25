LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A major lower court decision allowing Michigan tax dollars to flow to private schools will now be in the Michigan Supreme Court.
In 2016, the Republican-controlled Legislature and then-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, approved $2.5 million in 2016 for state requirements at private schools.
Michigan Supreme Court Justice Stephen Markman said the court needs to resolve the issue with a “final decision.”
A coalition of public school groups and the American Civil Liberties Union had urged the state’s high court to reverse an October opinion by the appeals court. Private schools could receive public money to help them comply with health, safety and welfare rules, the court said.
Critics say the Michigan Constitution clearly states that no public money can aid a private school.
