ARLINGTON, Texas (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — To prepare for the launch of General Motors’ next generation of pickups and SUVs, the company announced it is investing more than $4.2 billion in assembly plants in Michigan, Indiana and Texas.
GM said Tuesday it’s making upgrades at plants in Flint, Michigan; Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Arlington, Texas and increasing capacity and imporving operating efficiencies.
GM says new investments also are occurring at plants in Ohio ahead of the release of 2021 models of pickups and SUVs. The company also says it has invested more than $23 billion in its U.S. manufacturing base since 2009.
