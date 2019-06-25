Craving soul food?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top soul food spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
1. Savannahblue
Topping the list is SavannahBlue. Located at 1431 Times Square downtown, the cocktail bar, New American and soul food spot is the highest rated soul food restaurant in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 395 reviews on Yelp.
2. Detroit Vegan Soul
Next up is West Village’s Detroit Vegan Soul, situated at 8029 Agnes St. With four stars out of 362 reviews on Yelp, the vegan, vegetarian and soul food spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Fusion Flare Kitchen & Cocktails
Grandale’s Fusion Flare Kitchen & Cocktails, located at 16801 Plymouth Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail bar and soul food spot 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews.
