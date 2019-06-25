Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

03-17-21-23-44, Lucky Ball: 2

Poker Lotto

AC-7C-5H-6H-8S

Midday Daily 3

9-2-9

Midday Daily 4

7-0-1-7

Daily 3

5-0-4

Daily 4

0-2-7-0

Fantasy 5

14-15-19-36-38

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno

03-05-16-19-21-27-36-40-42-45-46-54-56-60-64-69-73-74-75-77-79-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $122 million

