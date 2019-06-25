Filed Under:Detroit Food Trucks, Detroit Proud, Detroit River Days, Seen in Detroit, World's Largest Food Truck Rally


The World’s Largest Food Truck Rally hit the streets of Detroit this past weekend, showcasing some of the best local and nationwide food trucks! With a total of 130 food trucks, attendees had no shortage of tasty snacks. Whether you were looking for a quick snack with friends or a family dinner, there was a mouth-watering dish for everyone. 

Re-live the excitement of The World’s Largest Food Truck Rally in these snaps from local attendees!

The elote (street corn) from @yaeatyet_ @worldslargestfoodtruckrally was definitely memorable and tasty. I’d been meaning to try this truck for sometime now so was excited to finally check it out. . . . . Today is the last day of this Detroit food truck festival. There were over 100 food truck vendors there and it’s held on the river which was nice. Check out my story to see what else I tried. If you have the day off and aren’t sure what to do, check it out. . . . . . . . . . . . . #food #foodie #foodiegram #buzzfeedfood #huffposttaste #beautifulcuisines #lovefood #tastingtable #eeeeeats #dailyfoodfeed #delish #thrillist #theFFG #theFFGInDET #detroitfoodtrucks #worldslargestfoodtruckrally #elote #streetcorn #yaeatyet #detroitriver #detroitriverwalk

Forever waiting for tacos ✌🏼♥️🌮

#day2 #Detroitriverdays

Day 3 – let's do this!! @worldslargestfoodtruckrally

