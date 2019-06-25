Annual Conference To Empower Michigan Teen GirlsPodcast host and mentor Cameo King is on a mission to change the lives of girls within her state-and eventually, the world. And to think, the Grit, Glam, & Guts movement started 8 years ago as a job assignment.

Tax Incentives OK'd For Chemical Bank Building DeveloperNearly $17 million in tax incentives were announced by Michigan economic development officials for a downtown Detroit building that is set to serves as Chemical Financial Corp.'s headquarters.

GM To Upgrade Assembly Plants In Flint, Other States Ahead Of New Pickup, SUV LinesTo prepare for the launch of General Motors' next generation of pickups and SUVs, the company announced it is investing more than $4.2 billion in assembly plants in Michigan, Indiana and Texas.

Whitmer Criticizes Lawmakers For 'Vacation' Without Budget DealWithout a deal to fund state services or spend more to fix the roads, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is criticizing the Republican-led Legislature for taking a "vacation."

63-Year-Old Man Charged After 2 Men Fatally Shot In Western MichiganJon Otis Barnett, a 63-year-old man, is charged with murder in the fatal shootings of two men in western Michigan.

Michigan Man Revived After Electric Shock20-year-old Micheal Pruitt of Metro Detroit miraculously survived electrocution. He was clinically dead for 20 minutes before being revived.