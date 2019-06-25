Are elephant ears and candied apples calling your name? Well, here are the upcoming Metro Detroit fairs:

1. Southfield Festival of Hope 2019

(Credit: Suzanne Tucker/Shutterstock)

When: Thursday, July 18, 2019-Sunday, July 21, 2019

Where: Hope United Methodist Church, 26275 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield, MI 48076

This carnival will feature a ton of kid-friendly fun. There will be a carnival, contests, karaoke, live entertainment, and of course, great food from various vendors. Click here for more information. 

 

2. Michigan State Fair 2019

(Credit: Christopher Boswell/Shutterstock)

When: Thursday, August 29, 2019-Monday, September 2, 2019

Where: Michigan State Fair at Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374

The classic Michigan State Fair is a summertime staple in the state of Michigan. It is even dubbed the #1 Family Event. Stop by for an all-day carnival and amazing food.  Click here for more information. 

 

3. Troy Daze 2019

(Credit: rakawajung/Shutterstock)

When: Thursday, September 12, 2019-Sunday, September 15, 2019

Where: Troy Civic Center, 3425 Civic Center Drive, Troy, MI 48083

Come out to enjoy an amazing carnival at the Troy Civic Center. There will be a free shuttle service as well as games for kids. Click here for more information. 

 

4. Taylor Summer Festival 2019

(Credit: Suzanne Tucker/Shutterstock)

When: Thursday, June 27, 2019-Sunday, June 30, 2019

Where: Heritage Park, 12111 Pardee Road, Taylor, MI 48180

This festival will feature local live entertainment and carnival-style food. There will be a firework presentation on Saturday, June 29, 2019 if weather permits itself. Click here for more information. 

 

5. Ann Arbor Summer Festival 2019

(Credit: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock)

When: Friday, June 14, 2019- Sunday, July 7, 2019

Where: 210 Huronview Blvd, Suite 1, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

The Ann Arbor Summer Festival is a long festival held over the month of June and July. There will be events for all ages: kids and adults. Be sure to make your way to the festival before the summer is over. Click here for more information. 

 

