Comments
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — An 11-year-old gray wolf named Wazi died during surgery to remove a mass in her chest, the Detroit Zoo says.
She suffered cardiac arrest and died Monday.
The mass was discovered during a health exam and veterinarians determined surgery was the only option because of its size and location.
The Detroit Zoo said in a statement Wazi “was intelligent, fearless, curious and sassy,” and “adored” by employees, volunteers and visitors.
The zoo’s lone surviving wolf is a male named Kaska.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.