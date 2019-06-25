LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Without a deal to fund state services or spend more to fix the roads, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is criticizing the Republican-led Legislature for taking a “vacation.”
Whitmer says average people cannot go on vacation until their work is done. She and Republicans are at odds over her plan that includes a 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax increase to improve roads and end “shell games” that limit education spending increases.
A budget briefing was held with reporters Tuesday, as lawmakers began a two-month stretch in which session days are “tentative” only. The House and Senate have passed different budget plans, but Whitmer says she’s the only one to put a “complete and real solution on the table.”
Talks will continue regardless of whether all legislators are in Lansing, Republicans have said.
