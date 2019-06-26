(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) will host three Michigan Safe Drinking Water Virtual Town Halls that will be live streamed on three different dates.
For lower Michigan residents, the town hall will be from 6-7 p.m. July 9. Other dates include July 10 and 11 for northern lower Michigan residents and upper peninsula residents. The town halls will provide information to residents on sampling that is being done in communities throughout Michigan to test for lead in drinking water.
A presentation by staff in EGLE and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will be included in the town hall and time will be allotted to answer online submitted questions submitted.
A link to the live stream will be posted here.
If you have a question you would like addressed during the town halls, submit question or comment here or or send email to EGLE-TownHall@michigan.gov.
