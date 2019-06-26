Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Bassmaster Magazine recently announced its 2019 rankings for the best bass lakes in the northeastern United States.
Michigan has six of the top 10 lakes according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Here are the lakes that made it to the list:
Lake St. Clair ranked No. 2
Burt/Mullet Lakes ranked No. 5
Bays de Noc ranked No. 7
Saginaw Bay ranked No. 8
Lake Charlevoix ranked No. 9
Grand Traverse Bay ranked No. 10
