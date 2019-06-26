DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Seven employees at the Detroit Golf Club are willing to strike if they don’t get a new contract at the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, a union leader says.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic begins Thursday, becoming the first PGA Tour event in the city of Detroit.
The groundskeepers and mechanics represented by the union want a 45-cent per hour raise as part of a new, four-year deal.
Teamsters Local 299 President Kevin Moore was among dozens of protesters, near an entrance to the private golf club on Wednesday holding signs and handing out flyers, near an entrance to the private golf club.
Detroit Golf Club President Andy Glassberg says employees were offered a new contract with a benefits package worth 4 percent more than their current contract and 17 percent over the length of the deal.
