(CBS DETROIT) — Wayne State University was forced to turn off the air conditioning in its Old Main building after detecting elevated levels of Legionella bacteria.
The bacteria was detected during routine testing of the cooling tower, which will need to be treated with chemicals or by adjusting the water treatment plan. The building’s cooling towers have been shut off to prevent an outbreak. The towers are expected to be turned back on in the next two or three days.
With temperatures expected to be in the 80s over the next few days, the building will be warmer than normal.
Signs of Legionella bacteria were first discovered at WSU last June at the Student Center building. Testing began after a WSU employee, and two contractors working on campus, were diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease.
