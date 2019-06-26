Detroit is set to turn hot this coming week, according to drone-powered weather forecasting service Saildrone. Temperatures will rise even more on Monday, with a high of 90 degrees.
Light rainfall is also in store tomorrow. Tomorrow’s forecast shows the greatest likelihood of rain at 91 percent, with rain possible through Sunday.
Skies will be mostly cloudy today and partly cloudy on Monday. Winds will remain light throughout the week, with the highest speeds today at only 11 mph.
