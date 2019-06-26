MICHIGAN (the Patch)— It’s HIV Testing Day on June 27 and Michigan officials are encouraging locals to take part.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Division of HIV and STD Programs recommends Michiganders to make HIV testing a part of their life in support of National HIV Testing Day.
MDHHS is recognizing the special day with a series of events and observations held by community partners throughout the state.
“HIV testing is the essential entry point to a continuum of prevention, health care and social services that are central to managing HIV and promoting health among all people living with HIV,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “It is important for people to be aware of their status as it provides important information that can help keep them healthy.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates 1.1 million people in the United States are living with HIV, and that number grows by nearly 40,000 people each year. In Michigan, approximately 18,950 people are living with HIV, and 14 percent are not aware of their positive status.
