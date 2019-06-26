DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Motown Museum has announced its 60th anniversary weekend events set to take place Sept. 21-23. throughout Detroit.
MOTOWN GOSPEL CONCERT
Saturday, Sept. 21
6-8 p.m.
Detroit World Outreach
The weekend will kick off with a a high-spirited concert paying tribute to the record label’s gospel roots. The night, hosted in partnership with Triumph Church will feature Grammy Award-winning artist Regina Belle, gospel artists Tye Tribbett, Tasha Page-Lockhart and Kierra Sheard along with Detroit’s own mass choir performing traditional and Motown inspired gospel music. Tickets are free and available on a first come, first serve basis beginning Aug. 28.
HITSVILLE HONORS
Sunday, Sept. 22
7-10 p.m.
Orchestra Hall at the Max M. & Marjorie J. Fisher Music Center
Hitsville Honors will celebrate Motown founder, Berry Gordy and ignite 60 years of the “Motown Sound. Motown Alumni will join industry trailblazers to receive Hitsville Honor awards. Classic Motown artists such as the Temptations, the Four Tops, Mary Wilson and Martha Reeves will perform memorable Motown hits. Artists KEM, Ne-Yo, Big Sean and other surprise guests will also take the stage to pay tribute to Motown legends. Tickets for Hitsville Honors go on sale Aug. 1.
SOUL IN ONE CELEBRITY GOLF CLASSIC
Golfers Get Ready for a Shotgun Start
Monday, Sept. 23
Noon-5 p.m.
Tam O’Shanter Country Club
To close out the weekend, Motown family and friends will have a relaxing day on the greens
and enjoy Michigan’s famous fall Season. Guests will play along with celebrities Duke Fakir of the Four Tops, Donnie Simpson, Martha Reeves and legendary Detroit Pistons during an afternoon tee time and enjoy a gourmet lunch and dinner. To register for the Soul In One Celebrity Gold Classic contact Paul Barker, ext. 226; Stephen Pagnani, ext. 225; or Tonette Bryant Carter, ext. 252 at (313) 875-2264, or email to: motown60@motownmuseum.org
For more information on tickets or scheduled events visit here.
