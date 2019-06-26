ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Roseville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding an endangered missing man.
Theodore Taylor, 34, was reported missing on June 25 by family members who says he suffers from emotional issues.
Police say they do not have a good clothing description, but he was last known to be wearing gray shorts, black short sleeve hoodie with gold letters on it and a pair of flip flops.
He is said to be 6’2″, 210 pounds and wears glasses.
His last contact with family was a text message on June 9 and he was observed walking in the area of Gratiot and 11 Mile Road on June 11 by an individual who knows him, according to police.
As of June 26, police do not consider him a victim of foul play.
Anyone with information is asked to call Roseville police at 586-775-2100.
