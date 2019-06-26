Filed Under:Dr Oz, True Crime

Damien Echols’ story has been compared to a real-life witch hunt after he was convicted, along with two others, of killing three young boys and sentenced to die.

 

Today, Dr. Oz speaks to the former “West Memphis 3” inmate about how he survived solitary confinement, the fight for his release in a broken system and why he says he will never truly be a free man.

 

 

 

Plus, Dr. Oz meets real-life True Crime heroes, including the man who helped the captives in the Cleveland House of Horrors escape.

 

 

