Filed Under:detroit news

WARREN  (AP) —Officials are searching for a woman who is wanted in a fatal hit-and-run.

Police believe the woman has fled the state in a bus.

Peter Chisolm was struck and dragged for a mile on June 5 in Warren. A Chevrolet Impala registered to Valerie Bostle was discovered in Detroit. The 36-year-old Eastpointe resident is charged with manslaughter and other crimes.

Warren police Commissioner William Dwyer calls Chisolm’s death “tragic and senseless.” The 55-year-old lived in a group home.

Police believe Bostle boarded a bus on June 12 and might have a 3-year-old daughter with her. Georgia was a possible destination. Detective Kevin Bailey says Bostle has shaved her hair on the sides.

The Macomb Daily says federal marshals have joined the search.

