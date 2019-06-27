DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Neighborhood by neighborhood, water and sewer systems across Detroit are being upgraded according to Mayor Mike Duggan’s office.
A $500 million Detroit Water and Sewerage Department program covers five years and will include replacement of water mains and full lead service lines.
The mayor’s office says sewer collection pipes will also be lined and replaced and green storm water infrastructure will be installed.
The work is being paid through a $50 million annual lease payment from the Great Lakes Water Authority to operate the regional water and sewer systems for the next 40 years. Cash from an improved collection rate also will help pay for the work.
