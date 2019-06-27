Filed Under:Amazing Race, CBS, CBS 62

(CBS DETROIT)– “The Amazing Race” concluded its 31st season in Detroit. Here are some of the Metro Detroit landmarks they visited:

 

Spirit of Detroit

(Credit: Linda Parton/Shutterstock)

2 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48226

The first stop was at the Spirit of Detroit statue located on Woodward Avenue. The statue is a monument gifted to Detroit by artist Marshall Fredericks. A clue led them to the Guardian Building.

Guardian Building

“This One is For One Million Dollars” — on the season finale of THE AMAZING RACE, airing Wednesday, June 26 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.Photo: Elizabeth Morris/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

500 Griswold St #1600, Detroit, MI 48226

The Guardian Building is an Art Deco skyscraper located in Downtown Detroit. The challenge: Scale 500 feet down the side of the Guardian Building while reading yellow printed numbers (7-24-17-1) on the windows.

Their next challenge was to unlock a bank safe using those numbers.

Fowling Warehouse

“This One is For One Million Dollars” — on the season finale of THE AMAZING RACE, airing Wednesday, June 26 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.Photo: Elizabeth Morris/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

3901 Christopher St, Hamtramck, MI 48211

Ever heard of a sport called fowling? Well, it’s football and bowling combined. Teams had to play 2 successful rounds at  Fowling Warehouse and ultimately knock down all of the bowling pins.

Third Man Records

“This One is For One Million Dollars” — on the season finale of THE AMAZING RACE, airing Wednesday, June 26 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.Photo: Elizabeth Morris/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

441 W Canfield St, Detroit, MI 48201

The teams stopped by Third Man Records- a record store in Cass Corridor. It was founded by rock ‘n’ roll artist Jack White. They had to press 5 vinyl records and have them approved by professional record makers.

Hart Plaza

“This One is For One Million Dollars” –Leo Temory and Jamal Zadran on the season finale of THE AMAZING RACE, airing Wednesday, June 26 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

1 Hart Plaza, Detroit, MI 48226

Once the two leading teams made it to The Hart Plaza, they had to assemble a drum kit. There were multiple musicians playing The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army”. Fun fact: Jack White is a Michigan native.

Historic Fort Wayne

“This One is For One Million Dollars” — Pictured L-R: Art Velez, John James ÒJJÓ Carrell, Corinne Kaplan, Rachel Reilly, Britney Haynes, Eliza Orlins, Colin Guinn, Bret Labelle, Christie Woods, Chris Hammons, Host Phil Keoghan, Korey Kuhl, Tyler Oakley, Jamal Zadran, Leo Temory, Victor Arroyo, Nicole Franzel, Becca Droz, Floyd Pierce, Rupert and Laura Boneham on the season finale of THE AMAZING RACE, airing Wednesday, June 26 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.Photo: Elizabeth Morris/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

6325 W Jefferson Ave, Detroit, MI 48209

The last official stop of the game was at Historic Fort Wayne- an actual 1848 fort. Host Phil Keoghan and previous contestants were there to cheer the finalists on. Colin Guinn and Christie Woods ended up winning the game. Michiganders Tyler Oakley and Korey Kuhl came in at 2nd runner-up. 

YouTuber Tyler Oakley had nothing but positive things to say about his “Amazing Race” experience.

The winners were even more appreciative.

 

Fans of the show were excited to see “Amazing Race” contestants in their native city. Here were some of their reactions:

