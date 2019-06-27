(CBS DETROIT)– “The Amazing Race” concluded its 31st season in Detroit. Here are some of the Metro Detroit landmarks they visited:
Spirit of Detroit
2 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48226
The first stop was at the Spirit of Detroit statue located on Woodward Avenue. The statue is a monument gifted to Detroit by artist Marshall Fredericks. A clue led them to the Guardian Building.
Guardian Building
500 Griswold St #1600, Detroit, MI 48226
The Guardian Building is an Art Deco skyscraper located in Downtown Detroit. The challenge: Scale 500 feet down the side of the Guardian Building while reading yellow printed numbers (7-24-17-1) on the windows.
Their next challenge was to unlock a bank safe using those numbers.
Fowling Warehouse
3901 Christopher St, Hamtramck, MI 48211
Ever heard of a sport called fowling? Well, it’s football and bowling combined. Teams had to play 2 successful rounds at Fowling Warehouse and ultimately knock down all of the bowling pins.
Third Man Records
441 W Canfield St, Detroit, MI 48201
The teams stopped by Third Man Records- a record store in Cass Corridor. It was founded by rock ‘n’ roll artist Jack White. They had to press 5 vinyl records and have them approved by professional record makers.
Hart Plaza
1 Hart Plaza, Detroit, MI 48226
Once the two leading teams made it to The Hart Plaza, they had to assemble a drum kit. There were multiple musicians playing The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army”. Fun fact: Jack White is a Michigan native.
Historic Fort Wayne
6325 W Jefferson Ave, Detroit, MI 48209
The last official stop of the game was at Historic Fort Wayne- an actual 1848 fort. Host Phil Keoghan and previous contestants were there to cheer the finalists on. Colin Guinn and Christie Woods ended up winning the game. Michiganders Tyler Oakley and Korey Kuhl came in at 2nd runner-up.
YouTuber Tyler Oakley had nothing but positive things to say about his “Amazing Race” experience.
The winners were even more appreciative.
Fans of the show were excited to see “Amazing Race” contestants in their native city. Here were some of their reactions:
