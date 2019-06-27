



– June 30-July 7 has been proclaimed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as Michigan’s Aquatic Invasive Species Awareness Week.

The week will feature educating the public about the impacts of harmful, nonnative aquatic plants and animals is critical to protecting our state’s ecosystems, tourism and economy and outreach events at more than 79 boat launches statewide.

“Everyone has a part to play in helping prevent the spread of invasive species,” said Kevin Walters, aquatic biologist with EGLE. “Education is key to protecting Michigan’s incredible natural resources.”

There are several ways to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species:

– Launch or transport watercraft or trailers, unless they are free of aquatic organisms, including plants; transport of a watercraft without removing all drain plugs and draining all water from bilges, ballast tanks and live wells; and release of unused bait into the water.

– Cleaning boats, trailers and equipment by removing plants, debris and mud before leaving the access area; disposing of the material in a trash receptacle or otherwise away from the water body, if possible.

– Washing boats and trailers if possible before leaving the access area, at a nearby car wash or at home.

– Drying boats and equipment for five days before launching into a different water body.

– Disinfecting live wells and bilges with a bleach solution (1/2 cup bleach to 5 gallons water.)

For more information about AIS Awareness Week or the AIS Landing Blitz, visit the website here.

