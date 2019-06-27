(CBS DETROIT/AP) — The countdown to The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) officially kicked off today. The show which is usually held in the January will now happen in June of 2020.
Today industry insiders and media partners celebrated the official countdown of the 2020 show. Hosted by Executive Director Rod Alberts and Chairman Doug North, the show announced multiple partnerships that will continue to drive momentum for the June event.
“The 2020 NAIAS will be an event like no other,” North said. “Automakers and industry organizations will reveal the newest products to-date, experiential ride-and-drives will be both indoors and outdoors, and we’ll host guests from across the globe all in the beautiful downtown Detroit.”
The event, taking place in Cobo Center and expanding an additional 1 million sq. ft. into Hart Plaza, announced it will also add the Crowne Plaza as an official hub for content such as symposiums and panel discussions during the event. Industry and media attendees will hear from tech startups, automakers, and industry experts on a wide-range of industry-impacting topics during Industry Preview from June 10 through June 11.
Event organizers say the goal of next year’s show is to highlight Detroit’s heritage of being the Motor City. The auto show will coincide with the Detroit Grand Prix, MICHauto’s Detroit Moves, and the Ford Fireworks.
2020 NAIAS Dates:
The Gallery: Saturday, June 6
Press Preview: Tuesday, June 9 – Wednesday, June 10
AutoMobili-D: Tuesday, June 9 – Thursday, June 11
Industry Preview: Wednesday, June 10 – Thursday, June 11
Charity Preview: Friday, June 12
Public Show: Saturday, June 13 – Sunday, June 20
