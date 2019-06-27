The weather forecast for Detroit has hot temperatures predicted for the upcoming week, starting on Thursday, according to drone-powered weather forecasting service Saildrone. Temperatures will heat up more on Friday, with a high of 90 degrees.
Light rainfall is also in store tomorrow. Saturday’s forecast shows the greatest possibility of rain at 76 percent, with expected rainfall of 0.18 inches.
Skies will be cloudy today and partly cloudy on Tuesday. Winds will continue to be fairly calm through the week, with the highest speeds tomorrow at only 12 mph.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone's local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).