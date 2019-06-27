(CBS DETROIT/AP) — Ford announced Thursday it is shedding 12,000 jobs in Europe as it streamlines operations in an effort to return its business back to profit.
The job cuts are part of a broad restructuring that includes the already announced closure of six plants in Europe. Ford is reducing its total number of plants in the region to 18 as it reorganizes its business into three divisions: commercial vehicles, passenger cars and imports of Ford models such as the Mustang.
Ford of Europe said that the positions in Europe would be eliminated mostly by voluntary separation programs through the end of 2020. Some 2,000 lost jobs will be salaried positions, part of 7,000 white collar jobs being cut as part of a global restructuring by the company based in Dearborn, Michigan.
