(CBS DETROIT/MICHIGAN.GOV)– Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order to establish a Task Force on Women in Sports within the Department of State with Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson as Chair.
The executive order materialized due to the current debate about equal pay, especially within the sports field. The U.S. Women Soccer Team’s have recently filed a lawsuit against their federation for gender discrimination.
The Michigan 15 member task force will propose ideas and solutions to bring more opportunities to women in sports.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson made a statement regarding the new task force:
“This is a chance for Michigan to become a national model for advancing opportunities for all women to lead in every arena,” Benson said. “Sports is a great equalizer in our society, and research shows that women who play sports are more likely to seek and fill leadership positions in other sectors. I look forward to leading this important effort and developing solutions to level the playing field in opportunities for women in sports in our state.”
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Michigan.Gov contributed to this report.