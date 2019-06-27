DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Michigan’s child-welfare agency will gradually dump a multimillion-dollar computer system, which has been under court oversight for more than a decade.
The computer system — known as MiSACWIS — went online five years ago.
There has been improvement, but it’s been hard to fully measure performance because the computer system has been plagued with problems.
The director of the Department of Health and Human Services says the cost of a new system will be significant. But Robert Gordon didn’t disclose a price tag. It could take five years to fully replace MiSACWIS, which has cost more than $200 million.
