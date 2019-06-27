Comments
(CBS DETROIT)– Around 12:35 a.m., The Detroit Fire Department was alerted that a 35-year old man man walked off the Erma Henderson Marina pier. Witnesses spotted him and stated he appeared to be drinking and smoking a cigarette.
The Detroit Police Department recovered his body at about 5:30 a.m. A fire boat was called to the scene, but was sent back due to being too large to maneuver into the space. Fire officials remained on site for hours before the body was recovered. The U.S. Coast Guard was on site as well.
The identity of the man is not yet disclosed to the public.
